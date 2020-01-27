Luke Bryan to perform in North Little Rock as part of 'Proud to be Right Here' tour

In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

Country singer Luke Bryan will come to North Little Rock at the end of July, according to a news release.

Bryan’s performance at Simmons Bank Arena is part of his “Proud to be Right Here” tour, the release states. Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack are special guests.

The entertainer’s North Little Rock appearance comes after the April 24 release of his next album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” according to his Facebook page.

Bryan’s concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will cost $34.75, $54.75, $74.75 and $100.75.