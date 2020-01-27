Man held in missing Arkansas woman's killing, authorities say

A 47-year-old man is accused in the slaying of an Arkansas woman whose body was found in a “crude grave site” on Saturday, authorities said.

Authorities found the body of Christy Rooks, 42, of Wynne after an investigation into her disappearance led them to a “crude grave site” on a farm property and residence about nine miles north of Hazen in Prairie County, according to the Prairie County sheriff’s office. Her body was sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification, which has since been confirmed, Sheriff Rick Hickman said.

Rooks was reported missing Jan. 17, authorities said.

Earl Parks of Hazen was initially arrested Friday on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, but was later accused in Rooks’ slaying, according to Hickman.

Parks was transported to the Prairie County jail, where he faces charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and possession of firearms by certain persons, authorities said. No bond has been set.

CORRECTION: Christy Rooks was reported missing to the Prairie County sheriff's office on Jan. 17. Due to incorrect information from the sheriff's office, an earlier version of this story contained the wrong date.