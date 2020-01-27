TENNIS

Thiem into Open quarters

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem is into the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, which is an all-new experience for him. The fifth-seeded Thiem beat No. 10 Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena today to extend his winning streak to six against the mercurial Frenchman."I played my best match so far. Very, very good feeling," Thiem said. "I'm so happy, because I'm for the first time in the quarterfinals here." After losing the final at Roland Garros to Rafael Nadal last year, Thiem didn't win another match at a Grand Slam in 2019. He lost first-rounders at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but has put together a run so far in Melbourne Park, where he'd previously reached the fourth round twice. There was guaranteed to be a first-time quarterfinalist on the women's side, and Anett Kontaveit took the honors when she rallied from a set and a break down to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5, despite being broken twice in games when she was serving for the match. She'll next play Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the next round.

Fed Cup event moving out

The International Tennis Federation has moved a regional Fed Cup qualifying event out of China because of concerns over the outbreak of a viral illness that has already caused 56 deaths. The ITF issued a statement Sunday saying the Asia/Oceania Group 1 event scheduled for Feb. 4-8 in Dongguan, China, would now be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The Fed Cup is an international women's tennis team event. Teams from China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan were set to play at Dongguan. The top two teams will earn promotion to the Fed Cup playoffs in April.

GOLF

Leishman wins at Torrey Pines

Marc Leishman couldn't miss whether it was for birdie or par, racing from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 and winning the Farmers Insurance Open when Jon Rahm couldn't match his eagle putt from three years ago. Leishman ran off five birdies on the front nine to seize control Sunday over a fast-faltering Rahm and Rory McIlroy. He kept a cushion with three big par saves down the tough stretch at Torrey Pines and closed with a 6-foot birdie putt that turned out to be the winner. Rahm was 4 over through five holes, the biggest mess coming at the par-3 third when he went left into the canyon and took three shots to reach the green for a double bogey. Each time he appeared to be done, the fiery Spaniard charged back. He made eagle on the par-5 13th and birdie on the next hole. After a bogey on the 15th to fall four shots behind, Rahm stuffed his next two shots for birdies. He needed an eagle on the par-5 18th to force a playoff, and his attempt from just outside 50 feet died off to the left. Rahm closed with a 70. Sebastian Cappelen (University of Arkansas) finished in a tie for 21st and was 6-under par of the tournament. Tiger Woods, trying to set the PGA Tour record with his 83rd career victory, never got anything going. Woods had to settle for a 70 and tied for ninth, six shots behind.

Sagstrom claims LPGA title

Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the final hole. Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club. Hataoka shot 69. The Japanese player birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th. Hataoka also finished second last week in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, losing to Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) on the seventh extra hole in a Monday finish. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Sunday and finished at 4-under 284 for the tournament, which was good enough for a tie for 28th place.

Herbert earns first pro victory

Lucas Herbert marked Australia Day in his native country by capturing his first professional title, beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa on the second hole of a playoff in the Dubai Desert Classic. Herbert rolled in a birdie putt from 2 feet at the 18th on his third trip up the par-5 last at Emirates Golf Club, after Bezuidenhout failed to get up and down from the back of the green for his own birdie.

FIGURE SKATING

Chen equals Boitano's fourth

Nathan Chen won his fourth consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championships men's gold medal Sunday. Skating to the score from Elton John's biopic "Rocketman," Chen soared far above the competition, winning by more than 37 points. The ninth man to earn at least that many U.S. championships in a row, and the first since Brian Boitano completed that kind of quad in 1988, Chen hit four quadruple jumps and six triples in his routine that had the crowd on its feet long before it concluded. Chen, 20, has not lost a competition since a dismal short program at the 1988 Olympics ruined any chance at a medal. He's won two world championships and three Grand Prix Finals crowns altogether. Chen also owns a bronze medal from the team event at Pyeongchang and will be a favorite for a third successive victory at worlds in Montreal in March. Joining him there will be Jason Brown and possibly Tomoki Hiwatashi, who finished second and third respectively.

