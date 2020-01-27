Police Beat

Police arrest man in car thefts, burglary

A Jacksonville man arrested by North Little Rock police Saturday morning faces multiple counts of burglary, theft of property, and fleeing, after officers spotted him at a gas station at 12001 Maumelle Blvd. airing up a tire on a car that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

The report said the man, Christopher Watkins, 43, ran from officers to a nearby Hampton Inn. According to the report, police found him hiding in the laundry room of the hotel, and upon questioning, he admitted to taking the vehicle, a red Chevrolet Cruze that was reported stolen from the White Oak Apartments at 10711 Burkhalter Haas Road in North Little Rock.

While being questioned, the report said, Watkins admitted to taking another car, a gray Pontiac G6, from the Hemlock Courts Apartments at 400 N. Palm St. in North Little Rock.

Police also questioned Watkins about a residential burglary that occurred on Jan. 8 at 302 W. Scenic Drive in North Little Rock, the report said. According to the report, Watkins admitted to police that he had broken into the residence and that he took a television and a game system, and he told them that he used the items to buy crack cocaine.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Watkins was being held without bond Sunday night, charged with eight felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of theft of property, and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing.

Stolen credit cards cited in two arrests

Two women were arrested Friday afternoon by Little Rock police after officers were informed that the pair were attempting to purchase gift cards at the Walmart Supercenter at 2700 S. Shackleford Road with credit cards that turned out to have been stolen, according to an arrest report.

The report said Reanesha Rawls, 23, and Camirra Burton, 18, both of Little Rock, were arrested by police after an investigation turned up five credit cards in the women's possession that did not belong to them. According to the report, Rawls was charged with two counts of theft by receiving and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and Burton was charged with three counts of theft by receiving, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of failure to appear.

Traffic stop yields drugs, report says

A Little Rock man was arrested by a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy on drug charges after a traffic stop for an expired temporary tag Saturday evening at 2918 Pratt Road, according to an arrest report.

The report said that when the deputy approached the vehicle driven by Timothy Barton, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana, and Barton admitted to having marijuana and pills in his possession. According to the report, Barton was charged with one felony count of drug possession, one misdemeanor count of drug possession, driving on a suspended driver's license, and failure to register a vehicle.

State Desk on 01/27/2020