Police: Body found at creek behind Arkansas house

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:10 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Investigators are working to determine the identity of a body found Sunday afternoon at an Arkansas creek, police said.

Searcy police were called at about 4:30 p.m. to a creek behind a house on Barksdale Drive regarding the body's discovery, a news release by the department states.

Police said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine a cause of death. Though authorities haven’t confirmed how long the body had been there, investigators estimated it has been at least several weeks, maybe as long as several months, according to the release.

