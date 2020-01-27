Police investigate slaying of northeast Arkansas man, 78, shot twice in head

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 78-year-old man found dead in his northeast Arkansas home on Sunday was the victim of a homicide, police said.

Jonesboro officers were dispatched to 1800 Shady Grove Road shortly after 3:45 p.m. for a welfare check, a police report states. Police found Donald C. Hubbard dead inside the residence with two gunshot wounds in his head, authorities said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.