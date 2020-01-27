Siblings' album wins 11 Grammys

Alicia Keys (left) and Du Lipa (center) present Billie Eilish the award for best new artist Sunday at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Eilish won ve awards, including album of the year and record of the year. More photos at arkansasonline.com/127grammys/.

LOS ANGELES -- The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors for the musical family.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? -- created in the musicians' Los Angeles home -- helped Eilish win the top four honors, including album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist. The 18-year-old joined Christopher Cross in 1981 as the only artists to achieve the feat.

Finneas, who co-wrote, produced and engineered the album, walked away as Sunday's top winner with six. Eilish won five honors.

Together, they also won best pop vocal album, while Finneas' individual honors included home producer of the year (non-classical) and best engineered album (non-classical).

The 62nd annual awards show was filled with tributes to Los Angeles icons as the night honored and celebrated the lives and legacies of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who won his first pair of Grammys posthumously Sunday.

The Grammys kicked off with a performance in honor of Bryant, who died hours before the awards began. And later in the show Hussle's collaborators and friends -- including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG -- gave an all-star tribute to the man who died last year.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay introduced the performance, which featured band players, background dancers and Legend wearing traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean clothing in honor of Hussle's African roots. Mill performed a new song called "Letter to Nipsey" while others joined together for "Higher," which won the award for best rap/sung performance.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/127grammys/]

"Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant," DJ Khaled said as photos of the entertainers appeared onscreen.

During the pre-ceremony, Hussle's "Racks in the Middle" picked up best rap performance.

The show -- taking place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, Bryant's stomping ground -- kicked off with a touching, emotional and a cappella performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.

"Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys said as she entered the stage, adding that "Los Angeles, America and the world-wide world lost a hero."

She said the audience was "heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Before the show officially honored Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You," saying at the top of the show: "Tonight is for Kobe."

Lizzo, who won two honors during the pre-telecast, won best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts" during the live telecast.

Lizzo was among the mix of newcomers and well-known acts who reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, which also included Eilish, Tanya Tucker, J. Cole, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalia, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.

Finneas Eilish said he "never thought this would happen in my whole life. I genuinely want to say I am so grateful and I only want to say that I am so grateful."

Finneas added that they "just make music in a bedroom together and we still do that."

"This is to all the kids who are making music in the bedroom today -- you're going to get one of these," Finneas said.

Finneas assisted his sister by playing keys while she gave a soft, pitch-perfect performance of "When the Party's Over." Demi Lovato gave a stirring, vocally top-notch performance that earned her a standing ovation. She was so emotional that she had to restart the song as a teardrop ran down her cheek.

