Staying in Syria, U.S. general says

Gen. Frank McKenzie (center front), the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, visits a military outpost in Syria on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP / Lolita Baldor )

GREEN VILLAGE MILITARY OUTPOST, Syria -- U.S. troops at military outposts in eastern Syria asked variations of the same question to their top commander over the weekend: What is our future here? What are the goals we need to think about?

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the U.S Middle East commander, knows the future is not certain. But at least for today, he said, "this is an area where we made a commitment. I think we're going to be here for a while."

In an unannounced tour of five military bases in Syria stretching from the northeastern part of the country to the Middle Euphrates River Valley, McKenzie offered reassurances that the U.S. remains committed to its mission in Syria. And he said that operations against Islamic State militants are on the rise again, after the U.S. cut back as a result of the increased tensions with Iran and the need to concentrate on increasing security.

"The tempo is coming back," McKenzie said.

American troops in Syria, like those in neighboring Iraq, shifted their focus from anti-extremist operations to force protection after a Jan. 3 strike in Baghdad killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most influential military figure. Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq.

According to officials, U.S. operations against the Islamic State group in Syria were reduced by half over that time. But as McKenzie took stock of the situation during his daylong sprint across eastern Syria, he said that has now changed.

"Certainly, the pace of operations went down earlier in the year, based on events in Iraq," McKenzie said. "We're now back up to, I think, probably three or four operations a week with our partners here -- so that pace is beginning to pick up and we are very pleased with that."

While talking to troops on Saturday, McKenzie warned that Iranian proxy forces in Syria continue to be a significant risk to them.

He said that while Iran appears to be deterred right now from launching another attack against the U.S. "you always worry about their ability to command and control their proxy elements, which they have equipped very well."

McKenzie touched down at a series of isolated bases, where 500-600 American troops are arrayed, in his first visit to an area of Syria known as the "eastern security zone." Home to oil facilities, the swath of scrubland and farms became a focus for U.S. operations after a Turkish invasion into northern Syria pushed U.S. troops from bases there.

TIME IN SYRIA UNCERTAIN

But even as McKenzie provided assurances that the U.S. military remained intent on battling the Islamic State and mentoring the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, he gave no timeline for how long Americans will remain.

"I frankly don't know how long we're going to be here," said McKenzie, who met with U.S. commanders and with Gen. Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which has been the primary American partner in Syria.

"And I have no instructions other than to continue to work with our partner here," he said, against the Islamic State and protecting oil infrastructure the Trump administration hopes will help fund the Syrian Democratic Forces' ongoing security work.

"[Abdi] knows, and I agree, that we're not going to be here for 100 years," McKenzie said during a stop at Green Village military outpost, east of Deir el-Zour.

For now, American commanders are hoping to accomplish as much as possible in further weakening the Islamic State and in transforming the Syrian Democratic Forces into a sustainable internal security unit before larger forces bring about a U.S. withdrawal.

That could include orders from President Donald Trump, who has promised to end America's counterinsurgency wars and extricate the United States from the Middle East. Twice he has appeared to order a full withdrawal from Syria and then backed away.

It might also include what is expected to be an eventual campaign by Syrian President Bashar Assad, who with Russian backing has clawed back many areas of Syria previously under opposition control, to press east into areas now under U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces control.

"We'll be prepared to deal with that as those events develop in the future," McKenzie said. "Now we're firmly focused on the lasting defeat of [Islamic State militants]."

Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, commander of the special operations forces in Iraq and Syria, was with McKenzie for most of the day. He said his forces continue to train and conduct operations with the Syrian Democratic Forces to root out Islamic State insurgents who are "hiding in the valleys, in the caves, in the deserts, trying to regroup."

Hill spoke to reporters at the military base located at the Conoco gas field near Deir el-Zour, where military trucks and aircraft sit alongside looming plant buildings and old homes that have been turned into high-tech operations centers and barracks.

Reporters with The Washington Post and The Associated Press who accompanied McKenzie during his trip to Syria are withholding the names of other American facilities at the request of the U.S. military.

Outside those bases' barbed-wire and dirt-filled barriers, the Syrian conflict is increasingly complex in ways that could affect U.S. troops and their mission. Officials say that American forces continue to come into proximity, primarily on local highways, to Syrian government and Russian troops who have moved deeper into eastern Syria, but that those encounters have not produced hostilities.

The Syrian Democratic Forces are now coordinating with Russia in some areas that U.S. troops vacated last fall, and the group has also made unsuccessful efforts to strike a deal with the Assad regime that would allow it to retain autonomy as the government seeks to reassert control.

Iran could also attempt further retaliation against the United States via proxy groups or its own military forces in Syria.

Another dynamic that could affect the duration of the American presence is found in Idlib, a province in the northwest where Syrian and Russian forces are conducting a fierce bombing campaign to stamp out a remaining bastion of regime opposition.

U.S. officials anticipate that Assad and Russia may become mired in a lengthy campaign that could prevent the regime from moving west into areas where the Syrian Democratic Forces and Americans are present, potentially allowing the United States to continue its campaign against Islamic State remnants.

REBEL-HELD TOWN TARGETED

Syrian government forces reached the outskirts of a key rebel-held town on Sunday, state media and opposition activists said.

Over the past two days, Syrian troops captured at least six villages near the strategic town of Maaret al-Numan in the northwestern province of Idlib. That brought them closer to retaking a critical north-south highway that passes through the town. It's been held by the rebels since 2012.

According to opposition activists and paramedics, Maaret al-Numan is now almost empty as a result of the intense bombardment in recent weeks. Hadi Abdullah, an opposition activist based in Idlib, said Syrian warplanes and helicopter gunships were pounding areas near Maaret al-Numan. Opposition activists said government forces are now less than a mile away from the town.

Syrian state TV said government forces captured the village of Ghadqa near Maaret al-Numan early Sunday. Among the six nearby villages captured over the past two days were Tel Manas and Maarshamarin, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and state news agency SANA.

Also Sunday, a car bomb in the northern town of Azaz killed eight people and wounded over a dozen more, according to SANA, when it went off outside a restaurant. The Observatory reported the death toll at seven people, with more than 20 wounded.

No one claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in Azaz. Turkey-backed opposition fighters control the town. There have been a series of bombings over the past few months that left scores of people dead.

Meanwhile, the Defense Department said a 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore of Wilmington, N.C., died Friday in Deir el-Zour province while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, N.C.

Information for this article was contributed by Missy Ryan of The Washington Post and Lolita C. Baldor and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/27/2020