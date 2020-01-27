Strong finish lifts Maryland over Indiana

Maryland's Jalen Smith (25) shouts to the crowd after his team defeated Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Jalen Smith's first-half three-point flurry helped stake Maryland to a lead. His ability to fight through Indiana's halftime adjustments kept the 17th-ranked Terrapins close in the second half. And then he finished with a flourish.

After catching a pass from Anthony Cowan Jr. in the post, the sophomore forward scored on a layup with 14.5 seconds left to cap an improbable last-minute comeback for the Terps, who beat the Hoosiers 77-76 on Sunday.

"He's walking around with a little bit more of a swagger between games. All of our guys are getting more confidence," Coach Mark Turgeon said after the Terps overcame a six-point deficit in the final 68 seconds. "But Stix [Smith] has really taken it to a new level."

It's made a difference.

Smith finished with 29 points, his second career high this week, and 11 rebounds. He was 4 of 6 on three-pointers and 10 of 14 from the field, as Maryland (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) picked up its third consecutive win.

His closing act was even more impressive.

Smith's layup with 1:08 to go started Maryland's closing run and his steal of the Hoosiers' ensuing inbound pass led to a three-pointer by Aaron Wiggins to make it a one-point game.

Following another defensive stop, Smith positioned himself perfectly for the go-ahead basket and after challenging Trayce Jackson-Davis's final shot for Indiana, a two-footer, Smith still had the presence of mind to deflect away the rebound.

"I saw he was trying to get an offensive putback so I just tried to alter the way it bounced off the rim," he said. "Just so time could run off."

For Indiana (15-5, 5-4) it was deflating.

The Hoosiers rallied from a 45-36 halftime deficit to take a 67-59 lead with 7:34 left. Devonte Green's layup with 1:25 left gave Indiana a 76-70 lead and appeared headed to its third consecutive win.

Instead, Smith changed the ending.

"Really tough loss," Hoosiers Coach Archie Miller said. "I mean, one of the tougher losses I think you could probably imagine a locker room setting having for our group."

Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead Indiana.

In other Sunday games involving Top 25 teams, Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and No. 4 San Diego State staved off UNLV's second-half rally to win 71-67, remaining the country's only unbeaten team. The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) broke the school record for best start in the program's 99 seasons. Trey Pulliam scored a career-high 18 points and Jordan Schakel contributed 11 points. Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3). ... Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help 11th-ranked Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks, 70-52. Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (15-5, 7-2). Michigan State held the Gophers (11-9, 5-5) to season lows in field goal percentage (28.1) and three-point percentage (17.9). ... Chris Duarte scored 24 points and handed out five assists as No. 12 Oregon defeated UCLA 96-75. The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) also picked up 19 points and six assists from Payton Pritchard. ... DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points and No. 25 Houston beat visiting South Florida 68-49. Caleb Mills had 11 points and Chris Harris Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Houston (16-4, 6-1 American) shot 42% in winning its fourth consecutive game. Michael Durr had eight points and six rebounds and Antun Maricevic also scored eight points for South Florida (8-12, 1-6).

