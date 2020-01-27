Troopers: Rear-end crash kills minor, injures 2 Arkansas drivers

A rear-end crash in Cleveland County on Friday left a minor dead and injured two women, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 5:40 p.m. near Rison, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 2005 Mercury driving north on U.S. 63 was making a left turn onto Hill Harper Road when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Kia Sorento that was also headed north on U.S. 63, the report states.

The crash killed a minor riding in the Mercury, troopers said. The driver of the Mercury, 61-year-old Vicky Wheeler, of Rison, and the driver of the Sorento, 37-year-old Britnee Wright, also of Rison, were injured, according to the report.

Troopers said a second minor in the Mercury was uninjured. The preliminary report didn’t provide information on the age or sex of either minor.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 33 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.