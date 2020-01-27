Trump said to see Democrat as acquittal-vote possibility

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., talks to reporters Friday as he de- parts the Senate chambers after the end of the day’s proceeding in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and White House officials are looking for at least one Senate Democrat to vote against removing the president from office at the end of his impeachment trial, and they see Joe Manchin of West Virginia as the most likely candidate.

Trump took pride in the fact that three House Democrats voted against his impeachment, White House officials said, and he would like to be able to get at least one Senate Democrat to vote for his acquittal so he can claim the decision was bipartisan.

Manchin has sided with Trump on tough votes before, such as the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But voting to acquit the president would be an even more politically charged decision.

The West Virginian struck a conciliatory note toward the president Saturday, becoming the only Democrat to publicly praise Trump's defense team even as he called for more witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

"I thought they did a good job in presenting the defense for the president," he said of Trump's team. "The most important thing I took away from today was, they made very clear that there's not one witness that we've heard from ... that had direct contact with the president. That reaffirms why I have said we should have witnesses."

Manchin, 72, isn't the only moderate Democrat who White House aides said they believe could vote to acquit the president. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama are also considered possibilities because they represent states Trump won in 2016.

But Manchin is the only one they believe could be swayed not only by politics back home but also by his relationship with the president, according to aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss issues involving the impeachment trial.

Trump has interacted with Manchin more than any Democrat in the Senate. Manchin has been over to the White House for movie screenings -- including Darkest Hour, the 2017 historical drama about Winston Churchill -- and the president has given him tours of the family residence and his private study.

"I'm not going to have the kind of relationship with him that Democrats have," Manchin said in an interview last month.

A White House official noted that Trump has done several favors for Manchin -- including giving two basketball players, Jerry West and Bob Cousy, the Medal of Freedom at the senator's urging.

Trump agreed to take pictures with Manchin that were used in the senator's 2018 campaign, and sources said the president has called him out of the blue just to talk politics while repeatedly asking him to become a Republican. People close to the president said he has more affection for Manchin than any other Senate Democrat and that he understands the transactional nature of the relationship.

Trump has not directly lobbied Manchin on the impeachment case since the trial started. But people close to the senator and the president said they believe Trump may reach out before the trial is finished.

Ahead of the Senate trial, Manchin was said to have met at the White House this month with senior aides, including legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, who is taking a central role in the impeachment fight. A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Senate Democrats are warily watching Manchin, nervous about how he will vote, sources said. A senior Democratic aide said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York was pleased that Manchin has pushed for new documents from the administration and for witnesses to appear before the Senate, but that Democrats have received no assurances on how he will vote.

"Every member is making up their own mind," Schumer said in a statement to The Washington Post. "They know how I feel."

Manchin has also been critical of how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., handled the run-up to the trial. But Manchin has declined to criticize the president, saying he wants to weigh the evidence against him.

Manchin said that "if the facts are totally indisputable," then he will vote to convict. "I'm taking this extremely seriously," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachael Bade of The Washington Post.

