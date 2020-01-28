The World in Brief

Vehicles sit half-buried in mud and debris Monday after a land- slide caused by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

54 people dead after Brazilian floods

RIO DE JANEIRO -- More than 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missing.

The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling down hillsides in the states of Minas Gerais, Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro. Rains subsided by Monday, but were expected to resume later this week in some areas.

Those evacuated were being housed in makeshift shelters in churches, schools and fire stations. Local authorities have asked for donations of clothes, sheets and mattresses for the victims.

In Minas Gerais, 15,000 people were evacuated and in Espirito Santo nearly 10,000 more, according to local rescue efforts. In Rio, at least 6,000 were evacuated, according to local news media, citing figures from various municipalities.

Local authorities warned that the Belo Horizonte metropolitan area, home to nearly 6 million people, could see up to 4 inches of rain in the next three days. The city had 6.7 inches over one 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

Israeli invites Polish leader to ease rift

WARSAW, Poland -- Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday invited his Polish counterpart to Jerusalem for talks aimed at boosting bilateral relations after tensions over Poland's World War II history.

Those tensions include disputes over the Holocaust narrative, as well as an international Auschwitz-Birkeanu anniversary forum organized by a private foundation in Jerusalem last week, which some saw as belittling Poland's role in fighting the Nazis.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who previously tried to place some blame on Poland for the war's outbreak, was given prominence at that anniversary forum. Poland's President Andrzej Duda, who was not offered a slot to speak in Jerusalem and counter the allegations, boycotted the ceremony.

"Polish participation in the epic fight against the Nazis was ignored," Duda said Monday in explaining his decision.

Rivlin said Monday that the centuries-long bond between Poles and Jews, including the Holocaust, is one that "looks to the future from an unshakable commitment to the memory of the facts of the past."

"We reach out to the Polish people today and ask to once again work together to form the futures of the next generation, respecting history and inspired by values of peace, justice, tolerance and partnership," Rivlin said.

Mortars fired on U.S. Embassy in Iraq

BAGHDAD -- A top U.S. commander said Monday that mortars were used in an attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad that injured one person and caused some material damage the previous night, not katyusha rockets as was initially reported by staffers and a statement from the military.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, a top U.S. commander for the Middle East, told reporters traveling with him that the mortar attack started a fire that was put out. He said no U.S. military personnel were seriously injured; one U.S. national had a minor injury but returned to work.

Two staff members at the embassy, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said initially that rockets slammed into a restaurant inside the American compound late Sunday. A military statement had said five rockets hit inside Baghdad's Green Zone, where the embassy sits.

The attack late Sunday was the third to target the embassy this month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known. Attackers used katyusha rockets in the previous strikes and caused no injuries.

There was no claim of responsibility for any of the attacks. But the U.S. has accused Iran-backed militias of targeting U.S. interests by attacking military bases.

Lebanon passes budget amid protests

BEIRUT -- Lebanese lawmakers on Monday passed a controversial state budget for 2020 that aims to tackle the country's crippling financial crisis while, outside Parliament, angry protesters threw stones at massed security forces.

Security forces were heavily deployed during the legislative meeting in the capital, Beirut, and beat back anti-government protesters, detaining several as well. The Lebanese Red Cross said at least 27 people were injured, including eight who were taken to hospitals.

Lebanon's protest movement broke out on Oct. 17 over government plans to impose new taxes. It quickly snowballed into demands for the ouster of the country's entire ruling elite. Those elites have run the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war, and protesters blame them for widespread corruption and mismanagement.

"Thirty years they've had a chance, they're all liars," said a 25-year-old protester who identified himself by his first name, Khodr. "They live dignified lives. We don't; we live like dogs."

Lebanon has one of the highest public debts in the world, standing at more than 150% of gross domestic product. Growth has plummeted, and the budget deficit reached 11% of gross domestic product in 2018.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Mohammad Zarei

An Iranian passenger plane rests on the road outside an airport Monday after skidding off the runway in the southwestern city of Mahshahr.

A Section on 01/28/2020