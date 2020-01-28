Arkansas House candidate questions opponent's residency

Marietta McClure and Tony Furman are shown in these photos taken by the Arkansas Secretary of State's office.

Benton Republican Tony Furman on Tuesday asked a judge to declare that Benton Republican Marietta McClure has not been a resident of House District 28 and is ineligible to run for the state House seat that both candidates are seeking in the March 3 primary.

In his petition for a writ of mandamus in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Furman asked that a judge order that Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis and the Saline County Election Commission be prohibited from tabulating votes and certifying for McClure in House District 28.

Furman said in his lawsuit he is the only qualified candidate to be on the ballot in House District 28 because he has been domiciled and residing in the 2600 block of Cherry Crossing in Benton in the district for more than the required one year prior to the election, which is March 3.

McClure has lived with her husband and four children in the 400 block of Demuth Lane in House District 23, he said, and McClure has listed her residence on her recent filings in the 300 block of West Narroway in District 28.

Earlier this month, McClure said that “I would not be running, if I did not meet the residency requirements.

“We are in the house and we own it and … two of my babies are there right now,” she said in an interview, adding she moved into the house on Oct. 31.

“We do plan to remodel it,” McClure said. Her family also owns a house in the 400 block of Demuth Lane and it’s for sale, she said.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.