Buffalo National River seeks logo entries

Buffalo National River seeks entries into a logo contest to mark the 50th anniversary of the national river designation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Buffalo National River officials and Buffalo National River Partners seek entries for the partners' 50th anniversary celebration logo contest.

In 2022, Buffalo National River will celebrate its 50th year of protecting the rich natural and cultural history and recreational opportunities of the area. These unique qualities come together to establish the Buffalo National River as a gem of the National Parks system.

The 50th anniversary celebration will pay tribute to the natural scenic beauty that inspired early conservationists to support the protection of the river and that continues to inspire visitors today. It will honor the relationships between the park and surrounding communities, as well as recognize the special role the river plays for the many visiting individuals and families who seek recreation, adventure, rejuvenation and solitude.

Mark Foust, superintendent at Buffalo National River, said the park and partners are excited to work with local communities, visitors and park partners in planning for the celebration.

The logo contest is an opportunity for the public to submit their original design ideas for a new Buffalo National River logo. The winner will receive $1,000, provided by Buffalo National River Partners. Their artwork will be featured on a variety of educational publications and merchandise. Design submissions can be entered until April 30. Contest rules and entry forms are located on the Buffalo National River Partners website, https://bnrpartners.org/logocontest.

To keep informed about the planning for the celebration of the 50th anniversary please look to the Buffalo National River Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/buffnatlriver or visit www.nps.gov.

Sports on 01/28/2020