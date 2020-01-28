COLUMNIST: Facebook makes right call

Facebook is right to continue its policy of not moderating political advertising. It is wisely leaving the act of fact-checking such ads to its customers.

The online media giant has provided mixed signals, however, regarding the principle that drove its decision to stick with its generally hands-off approach to political campaigns' communications.

"We don't fact-check political ads," Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said in an October speech at Georgetown University. "We don't do this to help politicians, but because we think people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying."

Just as no American would want Zuckerberg refereeing a dinnertime political discussion, the government also has no place at that table.

It is through the free exchange of ideas that the best rise to the top. The founders adopted the First Amendment to deny Congress the power to regulate speech, political or otherwise. It's a principle worthy of respect on all fronts.

