Daily Record

Today at 2:05 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Sherine Shepherd, 36, and Gregory Harris, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Vickie Le, 32, and Phong Nguyen, 26, both of Sherwood.

Damian Ardoin, 27, and Yaritza Torres, 25, both of Jacksonville.

T.J. Stubbs, 43, and Angelette Stubbs, 53, both of North Little Rock.

James Hahn, 40, and Brittany Griffith, 37, both of Sherwood.

Nicolas Marquez, 52, and Mayra Gonzalez, 46, both of Little Rock.

Kheysie Martin, 42, and Sherita Williams, 39, both of Jacksonville.

Diane Singleton, 33, and Brian Jarrell, 33, both of Little Rock.

Emma Howard, 24, and Joshua Nguyen, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-307 Kellie Blythe v. David Tiger.

20-308 Hannah Housley v. Jason Housley.

20-310 James Parr v. Robin Parr.

20-311 Chon Armstrong v. Holly Armstrong.

GRANTED

19-3734 Kelley McGill v. Stacey Suitor-McGill.

Metro on 01/28/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

