Dugan's Pub owners taking over at Little Rock restaurant South on Main

FILE — At left, Don Dugan of Dugan’s Pub and Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, serves cheese dip at the Ninth Annual World Championship Cheese Dip Championship in October. At right, is South on Main in Little Rock.

Don Dugan and his wife, Tasha Stratton, owners of Dugan’s Pub, Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro and Stratton’s Market, are the new owners of South on Main.

Owner-chef Matt Bell announced last week that he and his wife Amy were selling the seven-year-old restaurant at 1304 Main St, Little Rock, to move to Nashville, Tenn., where Matt Bell is slated to take over Gray & Dudley, the restaurant in Nashville’s 21c Museum Hotel.



The full transfer of ownership will happen in mid-February and restaurant and music venue operations will continue without interruption.

“We are very excited to continue the legacy of South on Main. Chef Matt Bell contacted us, and after meeting with him and Amy we both felt like this was the right direction,” Dugan said in a statement Tuesday. “For us it is an opportunity to continue and build on the legacy of the incredible food, service, and live music that Chef Bell has built, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

“After meeting with the Dugans we knew immediately that they would take great care of our staff and continue the legacy our team built,” Matthew Bell said in the same statement. “While this move is bittersweet, we feel heartened in knowing South on Main, as a business and a family, will be in good hands.”

The Dugans said they plan to promote Matt Verch, a Little Rock native who joined South on Main last year after spending five years in New York, as executive chef and head of their culinary team. Remaining South on Main veteran staff members include Chloe Wilmoth, who will serve as guest operations manager, and Courtney Stowers, who will serve as general manager. The Dugans said they plan to maintain the connection with Oxford American magazine for concert programming.