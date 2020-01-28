EDITORIAL: Help is coming, or should be

ANOTHER HOMELESS count is finished, and this year new technology and techniques helped guide volunteers and organizations to a more accurate number of people who have nowhere to call home. At least in one part of the state--the northwestern corner. We read all about it on the online version of this paper.

But as more and more of us discover, as we learn about homelessness, these folks do not live by bread alone. Or even bread and a heated room. Any more than the rest of us do.

We the People are discovering that it's important to consider mental health needs of the chronic homeless--one of the most persistent factors keeping people on the streets. Here's more from the report:

"Robert Qualls, 27, took part in the count for the first time Thursday. He was stationed at 7 Hills Homeless Center in the morning and helped with surveys. Food and shelter are needs [of people] commonly associated with homeless populations, Qualls said. A gap exists for mental health services, even in areas with resources such as northwest Arkansas, he said. Several of the people Qualls encountered said they weren't getting the help they needed."

What good does it do to get a homeless man or woman into an apartment, only to have them lose it days later because of an unaddressed mental health issue?

The cruel joke in Arkansas is that mental health care sometimes isn't even available for those who have jobs and homes, let alone those without them. We've spoken with a mental health professional in Little Rock who described our state's problem with rural mental health care:

If you live in Little Rock or Fayetteville, and you have good insurance with mental health coverage, you have a chance to get better. But imagine living in Arkansas City or Jasper and suffering from bipolar disorder.

If you're fortunate--very fortunate--you might be able to drive to a metro area to get professional help. Assuming you can afford it, have a car, and have that ability with your work schedule.

If it's a challenge for Arkansans with jobs and family and church and insurance to access mental health care, how much more difficult must it be for those without?

The least among us often need more help. The challenge of eradicating homeless is not just worthy, it's necessary. We've been reading something about our state government having record surpluses lately. Perhaps some of that can be earmarked for mental health and homeless grants to be awarded during the coming legislative sessions.

Even in these oh-so-modern days, those with mental problems often--much too often--end up looking at the inside of a jail cell because they can't get treatment, and authorities don't know what else to do with them. We are reminded of Paul Greenberg's column every December about Joe Tellus.

As has been noted before, the evils that befall the world are not only the product of people doing bad things, but can be the result of good people doing nothing. So let us do something. Through our elected representatives.

The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart. We know we've read that in a Book somewhere. We also have heard that He helps those who help themselves. And when they can't, there are the rest of us.

Editorial on 01/28/2020