Fatal Central Arkansas apartment fire investigated as homicide, authorities say

An apartment fire Monday night in Jacksonville that claimed the life of a man is being investigated as a homicide, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

April Kiser, a spokeswoman with the Jacksonville Police Department, said Tuesday that detectives from the agency’s criminal investigations division have opened an investigation into the fire. The Arkansas State Crime Lab has not released the name or age of the deceased man.

Firefighters responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the apartment at 803 S. Redmond Rd. and extinguished the fire, said Capt. David Jones, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Services spokesman.

Kiser said a body was found during a search of the apartment after the fire was put out.

The fire was put out quickly enough so that the entire apartment building wasn’t destroyed, Jones said. He added that the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the families displaced by the fire, but he didn’t disclose how many people were displaced.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-4636. Those with information may remain anonymous.