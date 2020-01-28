Grant to help south Arkansas hospitals, clinics pay costs of digitally exchanging patient records

PINE BLUFF — A one-year grant will help 14 south Arkansas hospitals and their 108 clinics to pay the costs of digitally exchanging and receiving patient care records quickly, officials announced Tuesday.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield awarded $817,000 to the nonprofit Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit organization of the 14 hospital members and 108 hospital-owned or affiliated clinics in south Arkansas. The money will pay for the costs of upgrading equipment and covering annual dues for member hospitals and clinics to participate fully in the State Health Alliance for Records Exchange.

Under the system, clinical information — care summaries, emergency room visits, vital signs, medications, allergies, immunization records, laboratory results, radiology report transcriptions and discharge summaries — can be transmitted and exchanged from one provider to another before patients arrive.

Right now, none of the member hospitals or clinics have been able to fully participate because of the costs. Several member hospitals are participating at a minimal level. Three member hospitals are not sharing data at all, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The 14 south Arkansas member hospitals are Ashley County Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart, Bradley County Medical Center, Chicot Memorial Medical Center, Dallas County Medical Center, Delta Memorial Hospital, DeWitt Hospital & Nursing Home, Drew Memorial Health System, Helena Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Magnolia Regional Medical Center, McGehee Hospital, Medical Center of South Arkansas and Ouachita County Medical Center.

Officials announced the grant at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.