Hazen man faces murder charge in death of Wynne woman

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:06 a.m.

A 47-year-old man faces charges in the slaying of a Wynne woman whose body was found in a "crude grave site" Saturday, authorities said.

Earl Parks of Hazen was arrested Friday on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was later accused in the slaying of Christy Rooks, according to Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman.

Parks faces charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and possession of firearms by certain persons, authorities said. No bail has been set.

Authorities found the body of Rooks, 42, after an investigation into her disappearance led them to a "crude grave site" on a farm property and residence about 9 miles north of Hazen in Prairie County, according to the sheriff's office. Her body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for positive identification, which was confirmed, Hickman said.

Rooks was reported missing Jan. 17, authorities said.

Metro on 01/28/2020

Print Headline: Hazen man faces murder charge in death of Wynne woman

