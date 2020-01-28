High school roundups

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 70, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 67 Lamont Jackson and Tedrick Washington each had 14 points for Blytheville (20-3, 10-0 4A-3), which stopped the Warriors' three-game winning streak to remain unbeaten in league play. Curtis Smith had 13 points and Johnny Anderson ended with 10 for the Chickasaws. Riley Felkins scored 37 points and Kessler Mack totaled 19 for Jonesboro Westside (13-5, 7-3).

VALLEY SPRINGS 78, FLIPPIN 54 Briley Saunier scored 19 points and Trell Trammell had 16 to pace Valley Springs (25-3) to a nonconference victory. Isaac Ragland added 15 points, Braydon Carnahan ended with 11 and Brock Knapp chimed in with 10 for the Tigers.

WESTERN GROVE 78, OMAHA 68 Zach Bolin powered in 40 points to carry Western Grove (18-7, 9-3 1A-2) to its ninth conference victory of the season.

GIRLS

MARMADUKE 58, BAY 35 Reesa Hampton finished with 24 points and four rebounds to help the Lady Greyhounds (21-8, 8-2 2A-3) whip the Lady Yellowjackets for the second time this season. Heidi Robinson added 19 points and five assists for Marmaduke, which beat Bay 76-30 on Dec. 12.

WALNUT RIDGE 57, PIGGOTT 50 Bailey Augustine poured in a game-high 41 points for Walnut Ridge (17-3, 11-2 3A-3), which held an 18-8 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to notch its third victory of the season over the Lady Mohawks.

WESTERN GROVE 66, OMAHA 57 Tru Cartwright had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists as the Lady Warriors (13-11, 8-4 1A-2) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Sports on 01/28/2020