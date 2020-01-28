• Brian Stanley, a Michigan priest, was sentenced to 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to attempted false imprisonment for wrapping a boy in bubble wrap and tape in a janitor's room in 2013 at St. Margaret Church in Otsego, Mich.

• Landon Duke, 19, was arrested by police in West Monroe, La., and charged with drug possession on accusations he approached two men in a Planet Fitness parking lot and asked to borrow their guns to commit a robbery, according to arrest documents.

• Roena Mills, 43, of Rural Retreat, Va., was sentenced to life in prison without parole after she was convicted of first-degree murder for the decapitation of Bo White, 29, whose body was found at his home in Lenore, W.Va., while his head was found in nearby woods.

• Calvin Holden, a judge in Greene County, Mo., confirmed that his son, Alexander Holden, 25, was found dead after he had disappeared last month and was last seen in downtown Sacramento, Calif., where he worked for Amazon and had lived for about two years.

• Chelsea Gorman, a Delta Air Lines spokeswoman, said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement after College Park, Ga., police reported Alexis Reed, 30, a Delta employee, was shot and killed in a parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

• Lori Vallow, the mother of two children reported missing in Idaho, has been found in Kauai, Hawaii, along with her new husband, Chad Daybell, but there's still no sign of her children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, in the cross-country investigation, police said.

• Matthew Hill, a state legislator from Jonesborough, Tenn., was notified by the Internal Revenue Service that a federal tax lien has been filed against him for failure to pay just over $19,000 in federal income taxes over two years, according to IRS documents.

• Lattimore Brock, 57, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after he and his brother, Christopher Brock, 56, crashed while drag racing in Baton Rouge, killing his younger brother and a bicyclist, Deondrick Rudd, police said.

• Jacqueline Rambert of Davenport, Iowa, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts in a plea deal to testify against her former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, in the beating death of her 5-year-old son.

A Section on 01/28/2020