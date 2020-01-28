Intoxication charge filed against boater

A Little Rock man was charged with boating while intoxicated on Lake Maumelle on Sunday, authorities said.

At about 6:30 p.m., a Pulaski County deputy observed that Christian Forrest Siems, 25, smelled strongly of alcohol when Siems was loading his boat onto a trailer, according to a report. Siems admitted to drinking six or seven beers while boating, and multiple beer cans were recovered from the boat, the sheriff's office said.

Siems failed a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of about 0.127 at the Pulaski County jail, the report states.

Siems did not appear on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster Monday night. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.

