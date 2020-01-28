Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Tour coming July 15 to North Little Rock arena

FILE - In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Justin Bieber will bring his “Changes” tour, supporting the release of his new album of that title, to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. July 15. Special guests are Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets — $63.50, $93.50, $153.50 and $203.50 — go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14, the same day the album drops. The arena has placed a strict limit of four tickets per household; $1 from each ticket purchase will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness. Visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.

The tour kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle May 14.