KATV reporter to leave station next week; reporter, producer worked at station for 2 years

A KATV reporter is leaving the station next week after two years in Little Rock.
Kaila Lafferty started at KATV in 2018 as a Daybreak reporter but also worked during her two years on Good Morning Arkansas and as a podcast producer.
She is leaving Little Rock to return to Seattle, where she grew up, so she can be closer to family. She said she has a job at a station there but cannot yet announce which one.
“I’m so grateful people here in Arkansas trusted me to deliver their news every day,” Lafferty said. “Arkansas really helped shape who I am becoming as a person.”
Lafferty said some of her favorite experiences as a reporter included creating the podcast, Timeline: the Disappearance of Cassie Compton, and going into the community to learn about local traditions.
She said she especially enjoyed having a chance to sit on a bull used by professional bull riders visiting the area and getting the opportunity to report on toad racing.
