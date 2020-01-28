Man arrested in roadside assault on woman who stopped to help in Central Arkansas

A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Faulkner County on suspicion he threw a woman into a ditch and beat her after she pulled over to the side of the road to help him.

Edward Bechtel faces charges of first-degree battery and terroristic threatening in the incident.

Faulkner County sheriff’s deputies responded just after midnight Saturday to a report of an aggravated assault, according to a news release.

They spoke with a woman, who told officers she was driving home on Arkansas 124 when she noticed a white Jeep in a ditch.

She saw two people standing near the vehicle, according to the release, and got out of her vehicle to ask if they needed help.

The man started yelling at her not to call the police before throwing her into the ditch, she said. He began to punch and kick her while threatening her life.

When he stopped, she was able to crawl out of the ditch, according to the release, and flag down a passing car.

She made it home and spoke to police before going to Conway Regional Medical Center.

The woman was treated for injuries to the face, back of the head and wrist as well as a broken ankle.

Authorities did not detail how Bechtel was developed as a suspect. The person with him on the side of the road has also been found, according to the release. Her name was not included by authorities.

Bechtel is being held in the Faulkner County jail.