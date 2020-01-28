Missouri archery deer harvest shows gain

Missouri's 2019-2020 deer hunting season ended Jan. 15 with the Department of Conservation reporting a preliminary total of 285,483 killed.

Of those, 133,914 were antlered bucks, 27,931 were button bucks and 123,638 were does.

Hunters harvested 290,224 deer during the 2018-2019 overall deer hunting season with 136,851 being antlered bucks, 30,113 being button bucks and 123,260 being does.

Missouri deer hunting ended with the close of the archery season. Preliminary data shows that hunters checked 61,209 deer during the 2019-2020 archery deer season. Hunters checked 52,923 deer during the 2018-2019 archery deer season.

Jason Isabelle, the department's cervid program supervisor, season timing was a factor in the increased archery total.

"The shift in the calendar this year with Thanksgiving occurring later in November resulted in archers having an extra week of prime hunting before the November portion of firearms season started," Isabelle said. "These extra days of hunting during the rut when bucks are particularly vulnerable to harvest and an increasing trend in the number of archery hunters contributed to a record year of archery deer harvest."

Visit the department website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/ for more information on this season's deer harvest totals.

