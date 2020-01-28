NASA official lauds state's aerospace support industry

SEARCY -- Arkansas is already contributing to the nation's success in aerospace and is investing early in education to create tomorrow's space workforce, NASA's chief technologist, Douglas Terrier, said Monday during his first visit to the state.

Terrier -- NASA's highest-ranking technology official -- was the guest of honor for the Harding University Department of Engineering and Physics' NASA Day that brought together Harding alumni and current students who have conducted research at the university from 1967 to the present day.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Monday as NASA Day in Arkansas.

"Arkansas is already doing a really good job of creating a workforce and attracting industry that supports national aerospace," Terrier said, adding that part of his job is mining states and communities for "nuggets of innovation." "I've been more and more impressed with Arkansas."

The state is home to 180 aerospace and defense companies and the industry is considered the number one export commodity, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Arkansas is home to Dassault Falcon Jet's largest facility in the world, as well as companies like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The state exported more than $1.5 billion in aircraft and aircraft parts in 2017.

More than 1,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade as well as Harding students and faculty toured the exhibits detailing the university's involvement in space research and education since the late 1960s. NASA Day also featured projects by current Harding students.

Meetings were held with Harding students about NASA programs, jobs and opportunities. And Terrier met with representatives of the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium, which includes 17 four-year universities and colleges throughout Arkansas.

"Harding has such a long history with NASA, and our students, university and faculty benefit greatly from the partnership we've had with them for years and years," said Cindy White, chairwoman of Harding's chemistry and biochemistry department. "To have Dr. Terrier here is such a distinguished honor."

Terrier was on hand during the unveiling of a plaque recognizing the university's contribution to NASA research as well as commemorating the work of R.T. Clark Jr., Harry Olree, Bob Corbin and Carroll Smith.

Clark -- of Harding's Class of 1939 -- brought NASA research to the university. He had dedicated his life to the study of physiology and physical fitness.

In 1966, NASA awarded a two-year grant to the university -- due to the proposal of Clark, Olree, Corbin and Smith -- to carry out research on astronaut fitness. The grant renewed annually for 10 more years and focused on the effects on astronauts of long-term space flight for the Skylab and Apollo missions. The research team worked closely with the astronauts.

Harding senior Alejandra Penalva, an electrical engineering major from Honduras, visited with Terrier and demonstrated two nanosatellites she created.

"I couldn't believe it. We're in a school in the middle of nowhere and he decides to just come. I was really excited," Penalva said, grinning broadly. "It makes us feel like our work is actually worth something because he cares about it. He's really nice as well."

Gage Miller, a Harding sophomore who is majoring in computer engineering, demonstrated a rover robot he designed.

"It's awesome to have him here," Miller said after visiting with Terrier. "As an undergraduate, it's just fantastic."

Harding chemistry professor Dennis Province said the students were very excited about the event and Terrier's visit.

"This makes it so real for them," Province said. "They like to do research because they get to. It's one of the first things in their lives that's not just a requirement, so that's a feeling of something they enjoy."

Terrier spoke during an assembly Monday evening about the future of visits to the moon and NASA's Artemis Program, which includes the goal of landing the first American woman on the moon by 2024.

