NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is good for striped bass in the middle portion of the lake.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers are biting well near Prairie Creek park, around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge and upstream to Monte Ne. The southern one-third of the lake is muddy. Bass minnows, brood minnows or shad are the best striper baits.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits. The jerk-bait bite hasn't kicked in yet, Whittle said.

Crappie fishing is slow. Try minnows or jigs 15 feet deep around brush between Prairie Creek and Monte Ne.

Lake Atalanta

Whittle said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or worms. Try small spoons or small jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait or nightcrawlers. Combine Power Bait with a waxworm for best results. Power generation at Beaver Dam has decreased.

The top lures are small jigs, small spoons and countdown Rapalas. For fly fishing, use midges in low water and streamers in high water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office reports little fishing activity. Try for black bass or crappie with hair jigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said few people are fishing. Try for catfish by the old bridge with nightcrawlers or stink bait. Use minnows or jigs for crappie near the old bridge.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond. A jig and pig is the top lure. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may also work.

Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, drop-shot rigs and Ned rigs.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits. Try minnows or jigs for crappie 10 to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with Alabama rigs or jerk baits. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said the best fishing for black bass is in creek arms. The upstream one-third of the lake is fishing well.

Try a jerk bait or Alabama rig along steep points in creek arms with some timber. Or fish deep in the middle of the creek arm 30 to 50 feet over deeper water with a jigging spoon or ice fishing jig. Creek arms must contain shad to catch bass.

Sports on 01/28/2020