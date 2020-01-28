NWA outdoor briefs

Hike visits new trail

A guided 2.5-mile hike on the Tunnel Vision Trail in Bella Vista is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Kingsdale Complex, 2 Kingsdale Lane, near Papa Mike's restaurant.

The trail is part of the new Little Sugar Creek trails. All hikers are welcome. Paula Hixson, an Arkansas master naturalist, will lead the out-and-back hike. It is rated moderate in difficulty.

Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. The hike is part of the Back 40 series of guided hikes hosted by the city of Bella Vista.

All welcome on Audubon trips

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host three field trips in February. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't necessary.

A trip will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Eagle Watch Nature Trail at Swepco Lake. Meet in the parking area 1 mile west of Gentry on Arkansas 12.

A trip at Devil's Den State Park at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Meet in the parking area south of the Lee Creek bridge.

Dr. David Krementz, an authority on woodcocks, will lead a trip to view woodcocks in flight at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The trip will be near Lake Wedington in the Ozark National Forest.

For details about these trips, call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Hear Mother Nature read

Mother Nature pays a visit to Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to read stories to children at 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. Stories are geared toward children age 3-6, followed by hands-on craft projects.

She will read and discuss Wildlife in Winter, Where are the Animals on Feb. 8. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Park hosts tree hike

A guided 3-mile "Hug a Tree" hike at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo., will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 15. The route will cover the Ozark Chinquapin Trail through the park.

The park is at 7126 Big Sugar Creek Road east of Pineville. It is still in the development stage with no amenities, such as restrooms. For details call Roaring River State Park, 417-847-3742.

Watefalls topic of talk

A free program on the wonders of Ozarks waterfalls is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Winter is a prime season to hunt for waterfalls. Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will explain where and when to look for waterfalls in the region and how to explore them safely. He will show photos of several waterfalls and offer tips on waterfall photography.

For details on the program and others at the park, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

