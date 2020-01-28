100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1920

ARKADELPHIA -- The Henderson-Brown College basket ball team, having won five straight games with a good deal of ease, is now hard at work preparing to meet some of the best quintets in Arkansas, and has arranged a tentative schedule that will keep it hopping until the tournament week. The Reddies hope to annex the state title.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1970

• Pulaski County's population is now estimated by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission at 314,500, an increase of 71,620 over the 1960 federal Census. Metroplan based its estimate on changes in births and deaths, school enrollments, building permits and recent special censuses.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1995

BENTONVILLE -- Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the nation's largest retailer, will begin trading its common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, company officials said. In a development company officials said would make it easier for Wal-Mart's 17,500 Canadian employees to own stock in the company, Wal-Mart added Toronto to its listings on the New York Stock Exchange and Pacific Stock Exchange. Wal-Mart first traded in the United States in October 1970, when it became a publicly held company. In August 1972, Wal-Mart was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading in Wal-Mart began on the Pacific Stock Exchange in January 1985. Wal-Mart President and Chief Executive Officer David Glass said the move was a logical step following Wal-Mart's purchase of 122 Canadian Woolco stores a year ago.

10 years ago

Jan. 28, 2010

• The North Little Rock School District has surpassed the requirements of its longstanding desegregation plan for assisting low-achieving students, particularly poor black students, a district administrator testified Wednesday in federal court. Latitia Martin, the district's director of federal programs and testing, was the sole witness on the third day of a court hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller on whether the North Little Rock district has complied with its 1987 desegregation plan and can be declared desegregated, or unitary. If unitary, the district would be released from years of federal court monitoring of its gifted, special and compensatory education programs, its staffing practices, its student dropout prevention and discipline practices, and the condition of school campuses.

