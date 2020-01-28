PREP BASKETBALL Rosenfeld, Robinson guide teams to wins

Shiloh Christian faced critical road games at Gravette and Farmington last week, and two losses would have sent the Saints tumbling down the 4A-1 Conference standings.

Senior Seth Rosenfeld refused to let it happen as the Saints won both games to improve to 11-8 overall and 4-2 in the league.

Rosenfeld scored 21 points in a 49-48 victory over Gravette then added 24 points three days later in a 52-45 victory at Farmington. For his actions, Rosenfeld is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week. Kylie Robinson of Magazine is the NWADG girls Player of the Week.

Rosenfeld is a 6-foot-4 senior who carries the scoring load for the Saints, who've won three consecutive games heading into tonight's home game against Gentry. His surge began the previous week with a 31-point effort at home over Berryville, a game where no one else scored more than seven points.

"Seth is the best player in the league, offensively," Shiloh Christian coach Chuck Davis said. "He's the focus of our offense and he was absolutely huge last week. He's one of the better players in our area and he's a smart kid who scored 32 on his ACT."

Robinson had a memorable week, highlighted by her 43-point outburst in a 64-41 win over Hector. The sophomore guard made seven 3-pointers while breaking the previous single-game scoring record of 37 points by Hope Raggio, a former standout for the Lady Rattlers.

Magazine won again on Thursday when Robinson managed 10 points after getting into early foul against Western Yell County.

"(Robinson) had as good a week as anyone I've had here in a long time," Magazine coach Randy Loyd said. "She doesn't really play like a sophomore. She has a knack for scoring. She's not selfish. She will share the ball. Her teammates have been good about getting her the ball."

Magazine (11-6, 4-2) used the two wins to pull into third place in the 2A-4 Conference. The Lady Rattlers continue conference play this week with games against Lavaca and Mountainburg.

Lavaca is in second place behind Danville, which is 7-0 in conference play.

