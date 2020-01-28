Quick questions

BRYAN HENDRICKS, this paper's pine thicket bureau reporter, says the state Game and Fish Commission is going to meet this week in Batesville to discuss chronic wasting disease. Deer hunters will be able to ask questions--about the disease, the commission's response to it, and what will be asked of hunters and landowners in the years to come.

One suggestion being knocked about is to disallow deer feeders. The theory being that the deer that don't crowd around corn feeders won't be able to pass the disease from one animal to another.

The first question we'd ask would be: How would that help? It seems that keeping deer in one place, so they don't have to forage for food over great distances and contact cousins 10 miles away, would more likely keep the disease from spreading from county to county, not the other way around.

A second question quickly comes after that: If corn feeders are outlawed, would oak trees be next? After all, deer crowd natural sources of food, too.

We look forward to the reports from these public meetings. We hope Game and Fish has answers.

