Snow possible in north-central Arkansas early Wednesday, weather service says

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:13 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )

Up to half an inch of snow is possible across north-central Arkansas early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to start across much of the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said, and in north-central areas, precipitation may transition to wintry mix and snow overnight.

The greatest chance for wintry precipitation is between midnight and noon Wednesday. Most of north-central Arkansas is predicted to see a small amount of snow, the weather service said, and greater accumulation is more likely at higher elevations.

Forecasters said widespread issues with road travel are not expected.

However, the weather service said if temperatures are slow to warm Wednesday snow and travel issues could be more widespread.

