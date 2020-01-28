FOOTBALL

Conway’s Scott commits to Florida State

Conway senior offensive lineman Robert Scott announced his commitment to Florida State on Monday on his Twitter account. Scott, 6-6, 310 pounds, originally was committed to Ole Miss, but he decommitted after the firing of coach Matt Luke. He made an official visit to Florida State on Jan. 18, then made an official visit to the University of Arkansas over the weekend.

A 2019 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first-team selection, Scott chose Florida State over Arkansas and Ole Miss, among others.

Oral commitments are nonbinding. National signing day is Feb. 5.

— Jeremy Muck

Ex-Razorback McClure arrested

Former University of Arkansas linebacker D’Vone McClure was arrested in Elkins on Sunday and charged with third-degree assault on a family member, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and interference with emergency communications.

McClure, whose home address is listed in Elkins, was brought to the Washington County jail at 3:37 a.m. on Sunday and released on $3,140 bond Sunday afternoon. He faces a hearing in Elkins District Court on Feb. 25.

A spokesman for the Elkins Police Department said Monday afternoon that an investigation is ongoing and a police report was not yet available.

McClure, a former outfielder in the Cleveland Indians organization, stepped away from the football program in October after notching 11 tackles in six games.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UALR’s Battle honored by Sun Belt

University of Arkansas at Little Rock junior forward Teal Battle was tabbed as the Sun Belt Conference women’s player of the week Monday, the league announced.

Battle, a native of Millington, Tenn., recorded her second double-double of the season in the Trojans’ 70-50 victory at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. During Saturday’s 68-63 home win over Appalachian State, Battle nearly had another double-double, scoring a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and tallying 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

For the season, Battle is averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game — both figures rank second on the team — and is shooting 52.6% from the floor.

— Trenton Daeschner

SAU’s Brooks honored by GAC

Southern Arkansas University sophomore guard/forward Jalen Brooks was named the Great American Conference men’s basketball player of the week Monday.

It’s the first time since Jan. 12, 2005, that a Southern Arkansas men’s basketball player was honored as player of the week.

Brooks had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Muleriders’ 77-60 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday in Magnolia. He then scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Saturday to lead SAU past Southern Nazarene 57-54 at home.

UAM’s Tidwell earns award

University of Arkansas at Monticello senior guard Berniezha Tidwell received the Great American Conference women’s basketball player of the week award Monday.

Tidwell finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds against Southern Nazarene on Thursday to help the Cotton Blossoms win 70-60. On Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist in an 80-30 rout, Tidwell had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rogers’ Nachtigal honored by Gatorade

Rogers junior Ali Nachtigal was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Arkansas girls cross country runner of the year Monday.

Nachtigal won the Class 6A state meet for the second consecutive season in November, clocking in at 18:28.4 seconds to lead Rogers to a third-place finish overall. She has a 3.79 GPA.

BASEBALL

ASU signs 11 players

Arkansas State University announced Monday that 11 players signed national letters of intent to play baseball for the Red Wolves. Six in-state players signed with the Red Wolves, including Benton Harmony Grove infielder Jared Toler, Mountain Home pitcher and infielder Will Gross, Valley View pitcher and outfielder Sam Fagan, Shiloh Christian pitcher Walker Williams, Benton pitcher and infielder Jaden Woolbright, and Joe T. Robinson graduate Brandon Hudson, a pitcher who will transfer to ASU from Northern Oklahoma College.

The five other signees are pitcher Max Charlton (Lenexa, Kan.), pitcher/infielder Griffin Miller (Milan, Tenn.), pitcher/infielder Will Gilmer (Sikeston, Mo.), pitcher/infielder Jacob Hager and pitcher/ infielder Brandon Hager, who are both from St. Louis.