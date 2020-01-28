Tuesday recruiting tidbits: UA coaches on road, big visit weekend

The last week of the NCAA contact period is in full swing and Arkansas coaches are visiting commitments and other targets before hosting prospects for visits this weekend.

Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis made an in-home visit with offensive line signee Ray Curry and offensive line target Marcus Henderson on Sunday.

Curry, 6-6, 315, of Memphis White Station, signed with the Razorbacks over Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and others. He and Henderson, 6-5, 300, of Memphis University, officially visited Arkansas on Dec. 13.

Lithonia, Ga., coach Marcus Jelks said Pittman is expected to visit with ESPN 5-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones this week. He said Thursday is a possibility. Jones officially visited Arkansas on Jan. 17.

Jones, 6-6, 280 pounds, of Lithonia, Ga., committed to Pittman while at Georgia in April 2019. ESPN rates him the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 9 overall prospect in the nation.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Justin Stepp are expected to visit receiver target Savion Williams on Friday.

Williams, 6-5, 205, of Marshall, Texas, officially visited Arkansas on Jan. 17. He visited TCU over the weekend and is expected to take a visit to Texas this weekend. He visited SMU in December.

Cornerback commitment Khari Johnson is expecting Pittman and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter to visit him on Wednesday.

Johnson, 6-0, 184, 4.49 of Suffield, Conn., Academy, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy, Bryant and Wofford. He recently received a late offer from Georgia.

Pittman and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades visited defensive end commitment Eric Thomas Jr. on Monday.

Thomas Jr., 6-3, 230, of Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington, hosted the Arkansas coaches in his home.

Arkansas linebacker commitment Jacorrei Turner, 6-2, 205 pounds, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, expects the Razorbacks to attend his basketball game tonight.

Pittman is expected to visit Joe T. Robinson on Friday to check on linebacker commitment JT Towers and several of the Senators' underclassmen.

Tight end target Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 231, of McKinney (Texas) North, is expecting Briles and tight ends coach Jon Cooper to visit him on Wednesday. He might announce his college decision between Arkansas, Auburn and Texas Tech by the end of the week.

Tight end target Allen Horace is expecting Pittman, Briles and Cooper to see him this week before his Ole Miss official visit. He visited Texas-San Antonio over the weekend and Arkansas on Jan. 17. He will choose from the three schools after his trip to Oxford.

Arkansas offensive line target Jalen St. John is expecting an in-home visit from the Razorbacks this week before his official visit to Florida State. He is expected to announce his college decision on national signing day on Feb. 5.

St. John, 6-5, 320, of St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic, is a former Missouri commitment.

Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc visited with defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-3, 262, of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County, on Monday. He is expected to officially visit Arkansas this weekend.

Other official visitors expected this weekend:

Kevin Compton, DB, 6-3, 170, Watson Chapel

Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-6, 210, Bryant

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, LR Christian

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Jake Ray, TE, 6-4, 240, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas

Chandler McIntosh, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Arkansas is also expected to host several 2021 and 2022 prospects for unofficial visits on Saturday. Prospects confirmed for visits:

2022 ATH Isaac Thompson, 6-1, 192, St. Louis University High - offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona, others

2021 Tyler Hibbler, 5-11, 185, St. Louis Trinity Catholic - offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, others

2021 WR Demetrius Cannon, 6-3, 180, St. Louis Trinity Catholic - offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, others

2022 CB Toriano Pride, 5-11, 180, St Louis Luthern North - offers from FSU, Iowa State, Iowa, others

2021 WR Keontez Lewis, 6-2, 180, East St. Louis - offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, others

2022 OL E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson - offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, others

2021 DE Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 245, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Kansas

2021 QB Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 180, Joe T. Robinson

2021 ATH James Jordan, 5-11, 170, Joe T Robinson

2022 RB Daryl Searcy, 6-0, 190, Joe T Robinson - offer from Arkansas State

2021 ATH Hunter Smith, 5-11, 175, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Kansas

2021 OL Terry Wells, 6-4, 280, Wynne - offer from Kansas

2022 RB James Jointer, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Parkview

2021 TE Erin Outley, 6-4, 240, Little Rock Parkview - offers from Arkansas, Kansas

2022 OL Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 310, Maumelle - offers from Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, others

2021 CB Dreyden Norwood, 6-0, 175, Fort Smith Northside - offers from Missouri, Kansas, Mississippi State, others

2021 ATH Corey Platt Jr, 6-2, 195, Little Rock Christian - offers from Kansas, Louisiana Tech

2021 LB Jordan Hanna, 6-1, 195, Greenwood - offer from Southern Miss

2021 OL Makilan Thomas, 6-3, 290, Little Rock Central

2021 LB Marco Avant, 6-3, 205, Jonesboro - offers from Arkansas State, Kansas

2021 LB Cole Joyce, 6-0, 210, Bentonville - offers from UCF, Tulsa, others