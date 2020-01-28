FOOTBALL

LSU hires Pelini as DC

Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as its defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season. Pelini, whose hiring was announced by Coach Ed Orgeron on Monday, replaces Dave Aranda, who left the Tigers to take over as Baylor’s head coach after LSU’s victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff final in New Orleans earlier this month. Pelini has spent the past five years as head coach at Youngstown State, which he coached to the Football Championship Subdivision national title game in 2016. Pelini also spent seven years as Nebraska’s head coach after leaving LSU. During Pelini’s three years as LSU defensive coordinator under then-coach Les Miles from 2005-07, the Tigers ranked third nationally on defense all three years. In two of those seasons, LSU ranked atop the SEC in defense. Pelini’s LSU defenses averaged 38 sacks per season and created a total of 71 turnovers. NFL first-round draft picks Glenn Dorsey and LaRon Landry were part of those defenses. Pelini was at Nebraska from 2008-2014, going 66-27 and winning at least nine games each season.

Source: Browns, Berry agree

The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement to hire Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as their new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. Berry, who worked in Cleveland’s front office from 2016-18, will get a five-year deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official. Berry will be just the second black general manager currently working in the NFL. Miami’s Chris Grier had been the league’s only minority general manager. The 32-year-old re-emerged as the favorite Friday, when Vikings assistant general manager George Paton removed his name from consideration. Paton spent 13 seasons working with new Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski, and it appeared they might be reuniting in Cleveland. Berry had been with Philadelphia since February.

OU tabs Murray RB coach

The University of Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average. Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray helped the Sooners reach the BCS National Championship Game after the 2008 season. Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns, and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and 6 more scores as a pro. Murray was the running backs coach at Arizona last season. He replaces Jay Boulware, who left for a coaching job at Texas.

BASEBALL

Arizona deals for Marte

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million from the Pirates on Sept. 15 as part of the deal, while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus allocation. The 31-year-old Marte is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he hit .295 and set career-highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBI He has an $11.5 million salary this year, and his contract includes a $12.5 million team option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout. The Diamondbacks selected Malone with the 33rd overall pick in the draft last season and signed him for a bonus of $2,202,200. The hard-throwing right-hander was considered one of the top prospects in the Arizona system. Malone went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 7 appearances in Class A. Peguero signed in August 2017 for $475,000 and hit .326 (74 for 227) with 11 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs and 38 RBI in 60 games in the low minors last season.

Castellanos gets new deal

Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal in the Cincinnati Reds’ latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the deal, which would allow Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. If he cuts the deal short after one year, he would receive $16 million. It was the fourth significant move by the Reds, among the most active teams in free agency since their sixth consecutive losing season. The Reds have committed $174 million to new players, including the two biggest free agent deals in club history. Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama got a $21 million, three-year deal.

BASKETBALL

Michigan guard suspended

Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss tonight’s game at Nebraska. “While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously,” Coach Juwan Howard said Monday. “Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family.” Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game. Michigan has lost four consecutive and five of its last six, sinking toward the bottom of the Big Ten after a bright start in Howard’s first season.

Irish, Brey penalized

The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball Coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s one-point loss at Florida State. The league announced the penalties Monday, saying Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.” “I will take my medicine like a man and accept the responsibility on that,” Brey said on the ACC coaches’ teleconference later Monday. “And I’ll try and be a good guy the rest of the season, but I can’t guarantee anything.” Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name as he left the news conference in Tallahassee. “We’re treated by the officials like we haven’t brought football as a full member [to the league], but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV, are you kidding me?” Brey said, a reference to Notre Dame’s independence in football even as it remains a member of all other league sports. Moments later, a frustrated Brey waved both hands as he got up to leave and continued his comments as he left the room. “You’ve got to be kidding me, man,” Brey said, raising his voice. “Come on, man. We’re in the league, too.”

Aldridge has bad thumb

San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge missed the Spurs’ game at Chicago on Monday night because of a sprained right thumb. The 34-year-old Aldridge had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 341/2 minutes during Sunday’s 110-106 loss to Toronto. Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge stayed back in San Antonio while the team traveled to Chicago. The 6-foot-11 Aldridge is averaging 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 43 games this season.