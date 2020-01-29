Arkansas superintendent dismissed by school board

The Wynne School District superintendent was dismissed Monday by the school board, more than a year before his contract was set to end.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of canceling Carl Easley’s contract, according to a news release. The decision was effective immediately.

School board president Shannon Hobbs, vice president Spencer Parker and member Jackie Clark voted to cancel Easley’s contract, according to the release. Secretary Stacie Schlenker and member Neall Jackson voted against the cancellation.

Easley will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which was set to end after the 2020-2021 school year. His annual salary is $125,124.21, according to the release.

Assistant Superintendent Kathy Lee will serve as interim superintendent until the district’s next leader is chosen.

No reason for the dismissal was given in the release. A phone call and text message to Hobbs, the president, were not immediately returned.