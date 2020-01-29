Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities investigating death of woman in south Arkansas as homicide

by Caitlan Butler/El Dorado News-Times | Today at 7:39 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights

Authorities said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Union County as a homicide.

The woman’s remains were discovered outside on Tuesday in the Wesson area, a subdivision between Parkers Chapel, Three Creeks and Junction City, according to Union County Coroner Stormey Primm.

Primm said the death of the woman, who is in her 20s, is being investigated as a possible murder because “the nature of her injuries are consistent with a homicide.” He declined to detail what injuries she suffered but said her remains were being sent to the State Crime Lab for further investigation.

Initial reports of the death said the woman was pregnant when her body was found; Primm said he could not confirm that, deferring to the State Crime Lab.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator for the Union County sheriff's office, confirmed the agency was investigating the homicide and that authorities were in the process of contacting the victim's family.

Because it is an open investigation, the information being released about the woman and the circumstances of her death is limited, according to the coroner.

“They’re working hard on the investigation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT