Ballot-drive rewrite struck in Michigan

LANSING, Mich.— A Michigan court has vacated changes to the state’s ballot-drive law, declaring that a geographic limitation on collecting petitions unconstitutionally takes power out of the hands of voters.

The state appeals court, in a 2-1 decision Monday, affirmed a lower court. It struck down the 15% cap on signatures that can be used from any one of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts and nullified a new requirement that each petition indicate whether a circulator is paid or a volunteer.

The appellate judges went further than the Court of Claims and also invalidated a requirement that paid gatherers file an affidavit with the secretary of state, saying “it can be seen as imposing a significant burden on the right of political speech protected by the First Amendment.”

The ruling was the second in four months to negate major parts of the law that was enacted by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018. They acted a month after voters passed three Democratic-backed proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use, curtail the gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts, and expand voting options.