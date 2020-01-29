Department of Health investigating Arkansas' first possible case of coronavirus

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating the state’s first possible case of the new coronavirus, a department spokesman said.

The spokesman, Danyelle McNeill, said tests are being performed to determine whether the person’s illness is due to the virus first identified in Wuhan, China. She said results are expected within a few days.

McNeill said she couldn’t provide further details about the person and didn’t have any other information on the case late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the United States — in Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois — as of Tuesday evening, and 92 were under investigation.

An additional 68 people had tested negative for the virus.

Illnesses from the virus have ranged from mild to severe. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.