Detectives investigate slaying in Central Arkansas

by Tony Holt | Today at 9:14 p.m.
Detectives have confirmed they are investigating a homicide in Lonoke County.

Capt. David Bufford, a sheriff's office spokesman, said one person was slain outside the Lonoke city limits, but would not provide additional details late Wednesday.

Detectives are still actively working the investigation, he said.

Check back for updates.

