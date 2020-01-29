East Arkansas woman wins $300,000 in lottery drawing

An east Arkansas woman has won $300,000 in an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery drawing, lottery officials said on Tuesday.

When Diane Sharks of Wynne first got a call telling her she won, though, she thought it was a scam, according to a news release issued by the lottery.

“I didn’t think it was real,” Sharks said in the release.

Sharks, a mother of four, won as part of the lottery’s free loyalty program, The Club. According to the lottery, her name was randomly selected from every eligible entry submitted by players from non-winning tickets.

Sharks, who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2015, returned to her job as a certified nursing assistant last September. She plans to use a portion of the winnings to do work on her house.

“In church this past Sunday I wrote: ‘Lord, whatever you have in store this season, please don’t forget about me,’” Sharks said. “This is truly a blessing.”

