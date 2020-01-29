Follow live: Arkansas hosts South Carolina

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 - 18:17 left first half

Slow starts on the offensive end for both teams. Adrio Bailey lost the ball on the baseline on the Razorbacks' first offensive possession, then Jimmy Whitt missed a midrange jumper from the elbow.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jimmy Whitt, Mason Jones, Jalen Harris, Reggie Chaney and Adrio Bailey.

Coming into tonight, Whitt is in the midst of the best scoring month of his college career. Through seven games, he is averaging 18.7 points on 53.6 percent from the floor all the while playing better than 38 minutes per night. He's been great. Couple that with his strong defense of late, he's shown the entire package to begin 2020.

Isaiah Joe was in uniform and working on his jumpshot well over an hour before gametime. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, he was a game-time decision. He is wearing a sleeve over his right knee. He is averaging 16.8 points per game this season, good for second on the team.

Desi Sills is coming off the bench for two straight games for the first time since last February, and this is the first time Chaney has made consecutive starts.

South Carolina's starters: Justin Minaya (6-6), AJ Lawson (6-6), Keyshawn Bryant (6-5), Jermaine Couisnard (6-4) and Maik Kotsar (6-11).

The Gamecocks enter tonight's game 11-8 overall and 3-3 in SEC play, winners of three of their last four games. In that span, they have beaten Kentucky, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. South Carolina beat the Wildcats on a 3-pointer at the buzzer at home. Couisnard and Lawson are the Gamecocks' top offensive threats and have taken 26.9 and 25.8 percent of the team's shots when on the floor. Both are 33 percent 3-point shooters.

Minaya is not a player to sleep on, though. He holds a team-best offensive rating of 111.8 and has played 76.6 percent of the team's minutes. He will shoot the 3, too, but is most effective inside the arc. Jair Bolden, a 6-3 guard off the bench, leads the team from distance, knocking down 42.6 percent of his 68 attempts.

As a team, South Carolina is a poor free throw shooting group and puts opponents on the line more than almost any team in the country. Teams have shot better than one free throw for every two shots against them this season. In conference play, it is playing at the second-highest pace of any team in terms of time per possession (15.3 seconds). The Gamecocks are also shooting the 3 at a 36.2 percent clip and held teams to 26.3 percent.