GOP strains to contain Bolton fallout in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses and face a potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal.

Despite Trump's defense team's plea for it to "end now," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he doesn't yet have the votes to brush back Democratic demands for witnesses now that revelations from John Bolton, the former national security adviser, have roiled the trial.

Republican senators are trying to figure out a way to to deal with fallout from Bolton's forthcoming book, which provides a potential eyewitness account of Trump's actions at the heart of the impeachment charges.

But ideas being floated are fizzling almost as soon as they arise — among them, a witness "swap" with Democrats or issuing a subpoena for Bolton's manuscript.

GOP senators are sternly warned by party leaders that calling Bolton as a witness could entangle the trial in lengthy legal battles and delay Trump's expected acquittal.

One key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, gave fresh momentum Wednesday to a one-for-one witness deal saying it's "very important that there be fairness, that each side be able to select a witness or two." But Democrats dismissed those offers, especially as Republicans want to draw Joe Biden's son, Hunter, deeper into the proceedings.

"It's irrelevant. It's a distraction," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Bolton writes in a forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. That assertion, if true, would undercut a key defense argument and go to the heart of one of the two articles of impeachment against the president.

"I think Bolton probably has something to offer us," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Trump disagreed in a tweet Wednesday in which he complained that Bolton, after he left the White House, "goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security."

The White House on Wednesday sent a letter to Bolton objecting to information it deemed classified in his manuscript, according to a person with knowledge of the letter. The former national security adviser and his attorney have insisted that the book does not contain any classified information.

The finding could delay the book's publication if Bolton is forced to revise the draft.

Bolton left the White House last September and says he resigned. Trump says he was fired.

The uncertainty about witnesses arises days before crucial votes on the issue. In a Senate split 53-47 in favor of Republicans, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to reach the 51 votes required to call witnesses, decide whom to call or do nearly anything else in the trial. Several Republicans apparently are ready to join Democrats in calling witnesses.

One Democrat, the centrist Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he'd wouldn't have a problem hearing from Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, but doubted it will happen.

