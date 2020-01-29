High School basketball roundup

BOYS

BEEBE 59, GREENBRIER 52 Rylie Marshall scored 18 points and Austin Smith poured in 17 as host Beebe earned a 5A-West victory over Greenbrier.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 47, GLEN ROSE 37 Visiting Central Arkansas Christian outscored Glen Rose 26-12 in the second half, including 13-2 in the third quarter, to earn a 3A-5 victory. Justin Bates led CAC with 12 points and Brock Hendrix added 11. Brayden Lyons scored a game-high 18 points in the loss for Glen Rose, which did not make a field goal in the third quarter and scored only two free throws.

CHARLESTON 47, GREENLAND 41 Brayden Ross scored 28 points and Trenton Goodson added nine as Charleston (11-5, 8-0 3A-1) outscored the Pirates 18-13 in the fourth quarter to win its sixth in a row.

FAYETTEVILLE 64, ROGERS HERITAGE 57 Tamaury Releford churned out a game-high 24 points for Fayetteville (13-6, 5-1 6A-West). Landon Glasper added 16 points and Corey Williams had 12. Logan Glen led Heritage (9-9, 2-4) with 13 points while Logan Clines added 12 and Kyle Ingram had 10.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 62, CABOT 45 Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Northside (15-5, 5-1 6A-Central). Noah Gordon had nine points for the Grizzlies. Weston Vaught and Jacob Hudson each scored 13 points for Cabot (13-6, 3-3).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 76, TWO RIVERS 25 Colton McMullins had 21 points and eight rebounds for Fountain Lake (15-6, 9-1 3A-4) in a home blowout.

IZARD COUNTY 90, VIOLA 63 Coby Everett's 27 points helped Izard County (27-5, 14-0) clinch a share of the 1A-2 district title by demolishing the Longhorns. Caleb Faulkner had 22 points, and Justus Cooper added 20 for the Cougars.

JACKSONVILLE 74, WATSON CHAPEL 41 Trailing 28-25 at halftime, host Jacksonville outscored Watson Chapel 49-13 in the second half of a 5A-Central game. Davonte Davis led the Titans (10-4, 5-0) with 21 points, while Braxton Brown had 13 and Christian Moore added 12.

JONESBORO 67, NETTLETON 37 Keylin McBride's 22 points spurred Jonesboro (12-6, 5-1 5A-East). Jesse Washington scored 14 points, Kavon Pointer had 11 points and Shamar Pitts ended with 10 for the Hurricane.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 62, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 40 Cody Robinson scored 24 points, including six three-pointers in the third quarter, as Central (10-9, 3-3) cruised. Corey Camper added 18 points.

MAGNOLIA 24, WARREN 16 Derrian Ford had 14 points as Magnolia (15-0, 6-0 4A-8) survived the Lumberjacks' stall tactics to stay undefeated.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 59, ROGERS 48 Lawson Jenkins scored 21 points as Har-Ber (15-2, 6-0 6A-West) stayed unbeaten in conference play. Nick Buchanan had 17 points and Tavari Eckwood ended with 12. Elliot Paschal led Rogers (15-2, 4-2) with 17 points. Derek Hobbs added 10.

[GALLERY: Rogers vs Springdale Har-Ber basketball » arkansasonline.com/129basketball/]

STAR CITY 67, CROSSETT 61 Marvion Scott had 25 points, and Tae Maddox chipped in with 20 points and 16 rebounds for Star City (12-7, 3-4), which ended a four-game losing streak. Caleb Muckleroy added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

STRONG 70, EMERSON 39 Derrion Davis scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds for Strong (8-12, 6-5 1A-8), which blasted Emerson. Treveon Daniels had 13 points and Emauri Newton ended with 12 for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Young had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Fred Williams contributed 4 points and 16 boards.

VALLEY SPRINGS 84, GREEN FOREST 43 Trell Trammell scored 24 points and Briley Saunier had 12 points for Valley Springs (26-3, 9-1 3A-1 East), which has won 14 of its past 15 games. Brock Lippe had 10 points.

WEST MEMPHIS 65, GREENE CO. TECH 36 Chris Moore scored 16 points and had 8 rebounds and 6 assists in three quarters to pace West Memphis (16-3, 6-0) in a 5A-East victory over visiting Greene County Tech. The Blue Devils rushed out to a 13-2 lead with 3:41 left in the first quarter, then pushed the lead to 34-12 at halftime. Akyrahn Hazley had 12 points for West Memphis and Jordan Mitchell added 11. Payton Laubach led Greene County Tech (14-5, 2-4) with 15 points.

WESTERN GROVE 78, ST. JOE 44 Zach Bolin and Marcus Bunch had 16 points each for Western Grove (19-7, 10-3 1A-2), which led 45-22 at halftime and cruised.

WONDERVIEW 66, SHIRLEY 53 Caleb Squires led the way with 31 points as Wonderview (15-10, 10-4 1A-5) slipped past Shirley. Landon Jones followed with 16 points.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 65, VALLEY VIEW 49 Isabella Higginbottom scored 29 points as visiting Batesville remained undefeated in 4A-3 play with its victory over Valley View. Taylor Rush added 10 points for Batesville (21-1, 10-0), which led 32-18 at halftime and outscored Valley View 20-9 in the third quarter. Hunter Gibson led Valley View (9-11, 3-7) with 12 points.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 42, GLEN ROSE 39 Ava Knoedl scored 14 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer, to lead the Lady Mustangs (20-3, 9-0) to a 3A-5 road victory over Glen Rose, which led 19-12 at halftime. Bethany Dillard added 17 for CAC. Love Doddridge led Glen Rose with 19 points.

DE QUEEN 63, ARKADELPHIA 20 Ashlyn Chambers finished with a team-high 18 points for De Queen (15-3, 6-0 3A-7), which whipped the Lady Badgers. Josie Burke scored 16 points, and Maddie Martin added 11 points and 6 assists. Lizzy Denson chipped in with nine points and four rebounds.

DREW CENTRAL 40, DEWITT 34 Darbee Forte had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks as Drew Central (12-6, 5-3 3A-8) shook off a slow start to win for the third time in four games.

FAYETTEVILLE 68, ROGERS HERITAGE 47 The Lady Bulldogs held Rogers Heritage (11-9, 3-3) without a field goal over the final five minutes of the third quarter to whip the Lady War Eagles. Coriah Beck led all scorers with 21 points for Fayetteville ((14-4, 5-1 6A-West) while Caroline Lyles added 19, including 4 three-pointers. Sophomore Loren Lindsey added 11. Quiara Jones led Heritage with 10 points, while Maddie Lynge chipped in with nine.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 66, CABOT 36 Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 20 points and Tracey Bershers added 19 as Northside (17-3, 6-0 6A-Central) easily pushed its winning streak to 12. Izzy Arnold had 13 points for Cabot (16-3, 4-2).

[GALLERY: FS Northside vs Cabot HS Girls and Boys Basketball » arkansasonline.com/129basketball/]

NETTLETON 63, JONESBORO 46 Elauna Eaton scored 24 points as Nettleton (17-3, 5-1 5A-East) bounced back from a loss to beat Jonesboro.

WEST MEMPHIS 54, GREENE CO. TECH 42 West Memphis closed the game on a 13-7 run to earn a 5A-East victory over visiting Greene County Tech. Guard Araya Hazley scored a game-high 20 points for West Memphis (16-4, 5-1) and Janiya Tucker added 10. Kylie Stokes paced Greene County Tech (4-14, 1-5) with 10 points.

WONDERVIEW 45, SHIRLEY 40 Audrey Beck scored 16 points and Emmy Lou Duvall had 11 for Wonderview (17-10, 7-7) in its 1A-5 victory.

Sports on 01/29/2020