Hornets sting Warriors in second half

Maumelle turned things up on both ends of the floor in the second half to earn its first 6A-Central Conference road victory of the season.

Led by senior guard Tre Flowers' 12 points, the Hornets defeated the Little Rock Hall 49-36 at George Cirks Arena in Little Rock.

Maumelle Coach Michael Shook was proud of his team's performance in the second half, as the Hornets held the Warriors to 6-of-29 shooting and outscored them 31-16.

"I just told them, 'Guys, you've got to play,' " Shook said. "You've got to be the aggressor. I was really proud of the whole second half. They were attacking on offense and getting to the basket.

"Defensively, we were able to play man enough to get a lead. They stall ball from the tip, so we knew we needed to get a six-, seven-, eight-point lead. That was big for us."

The Hornets have won two consecutive games since falling 69-67 at Sylvan Hills on Jan. 21.

Junior forward Dreshaun Doyne added 11 points for the Hornets, who shot 16 of 30 from the floor overall and 10 of 15 in the second half.

The Hornets (14-4, 4-1 6A-Central) trailed 20-18 at halftime, but went on a 9-0 run to open the third quarter to lead 27-20 with 1:59 left in the quarter. They held the Warriors to two field goals in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter with a 29-24 advantage.

Hall (6-7, 2-3 5A-Central) pulled within 33-30 with 3:58 remaining as senior guard Ja'Core Williams made one of two free throws.

Maumelle responded by scoring eight of the game's next 10 points, including a three-pointer apiece by Doyne and Flowers to increase the lead to 41-32 with 1:33 left.

Hall led 13-7 after one quarter thanks to a 10-0 run to close the period. Junior forward Aboubacar Coulibaly's basket gave the Warriors a 20-18 lead right before halftime.

The Warriors were led by senior guard RJ Mayo's 10 points.

Hall Coach Jon Coleman said the third quarter was the difference for his Warriors.

"We didn't shoot the ball very well," said Coleman, whose team finished 12 of 44 from the floor. "That four-point third quarter dug a hole for us. It was hard to dig out of that hole."

5A-CENTRAL GIRLS

MAUMELLE 51, LR HALL 50

Rhyan Curtis scored 13 points for the Lady Hornets (6-13, 2-3 5A-Central), who defeated the Lady Warriors (2-15, 1-4) at George Cirks Arena in Little Rock.

Curtis hit 3 three-pointers in a reserve role for Maumelle.

Maumelle trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, but led 31-25 at halftime thanks to a 14-0 run. The Lady Hornets entered the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead.

Three Hall players had 10 points apiece -- Aaron Yarbrough, Kendra Pride and Jada Johnson.

