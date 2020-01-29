• Spencer Boston, 20, was charged with disorderly conduct and drug possession in a courthouse in Wilson County, Tenn., after he approached the bench to discuss his sentence for a previous drug-possession charge and lit up a marijuana cigarette, Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

• Kelly Trinkle of North Woodstock, N.H., is suing after she says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures, Ice Castles, failed to control runoff from their melting attractions, which flooded her basement with more than 15,000 gallons of water.

• Victoria Buol, 27, of Boonville, Mo., was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for shooting at pursuing law enforcement officers and four tractor-trailer rigs in a bid to cause an accident that would end the stolen-vehicle chase on Interstate 70.

• Cassandra DeLa Cruz is suing the Omni La Mansion Del Rio hotel in San Antonio after she says her 2-year-old son, Jacob Francisco, suffered serious injuries when a glass ketchup bottle fell on his head from a fifth-floor balcony as she pushed him past the hotel.

• April Carlino claims in a lawsuit against Universal Orlando that she suffered an electric shock at the Volcano Bay water park in Orlando, Fla., last year, but the theme park says she failed to use "reasonable care" for her own safety.

• Mikylah Blackburn, 10, received a certificate of bravery and a police badge from the Itawamba County, Miss., sheriff's office for using her cellphone to communicate with deputies about what her captive, who had killed her father, was doing inside a house, thus saving the lives to two deputies who were about to enter the building to rescue her.

• Jon Guerrero, 42, pleaded guilty to five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of arson for a string of deadly attacks on sleeping homeless men in San Diego, two of whom were set on fire.

• Lazaro Ponce of Memphis was confirmed by law enforcement officials as the previously unidentified homeless man who was seen in a surveillance video saving a baby during last year's mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

• Tabatha Carter, 53, was arrested in Miller County, Mo., and charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to armed criminal action after she admitted being involved in the death of a man 18 years ago outside a bar, the county sheriff's office said.

