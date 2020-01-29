Little Rock 65-year-old shot in ankle, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 65-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening near West 27th and Lewis streets, police say.

A woman told officers she saw Sammy Allison, of Little Rock, walking a few minutes after 5 p.m. with a limp and blood on his shoe, according to a police report.

She said he was nearly run over, so she took him to the 12th Street police station.

Allison told officers his brother had shot him before driving away in a red car, according to the report.

Police saw a gunshot wound in Allison’s right ankle. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center where he was treated.

No further details on the context of the shooting were available in the report.